Malaga tourism campaign in Germany

For one of the city’s reactivation plans, Malaga City Council has launched a tourism campaign that focuses on the German tourist market. This has been done through the Area of Tourism, Promotion of the City and Investment department.

Through the group of independent travel agencies TSS Group, the city is promoting its image as a destination “of quality and safety, in the second-largest issuing country of visitors to Malaga and which in turn is the market with the highest loyalty to the destination”.

TSS Group is an association made up of more than 3,500 independent travel agencies from Germany and Central Europe(Germany) and is one of the largest travel distribution tour groups on the German market with over 3.2 million clients.

In addition, it is also connected to tour operators (DER, TUI, FTI), hotel chains (Iberostar, Be Live Hotels) and destinations, service providers and travel agencies. They currently have agreements with over 120 tourist partners across the world.

This group has a prominent position in the German tourism market and the Council aims to strengthen and improve the perception as a safe destination, Malaga Hoy reports.

One of the exciting scheduled promotions is a virtual workshop in which Malaga will be the only destination that exclusively participates. It is planned that there will be German travel agencies and Malaga will focus on the campaign ‘Malaga, Where better!’ and the tourist resources that the capital of the Costa del Sol offers.

