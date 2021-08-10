Lionel Messi completes Paris Saint-Germain move

By
Chris King
-
0
Lionel Messi completes Paris Saint-Germain move
Lionel Messi has signed a two-year deal with French club Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi is now a Paris Saint-Germain player after completing his medical, then signing a two-year contract this afternoon, Tuesday, August 10, in Paris, a deal worth a reported staggering £25m (€29.5m) per year after tax, plus bonuses, along with a £25m (€29.5m) signing-on fee, according to Sky Sports.

Arriving in Paris this afternoon, the 34-year-old six-time Ballon d’Or winner will now start a new era of his illustrious footballing career in France, where he will wear the No30 shirt, the number he wore when he made his debut for Barcelona in 2003.

After completing his move, the Argentine said, “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes“.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the clearly delighted PSG chairman, added, “I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris”.

Messi joins a team packed full of superstars, including his former teammate at Barcelona, Neymar, and his fellow Argentinian national teammates, Angel DiMaria, Leandro Paredes, and Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino, plus French star Kylian Mbappe, with whom Messi will be looking to form one of the most formidable frontlines in world football, when joined by Neymar.


Chris King
