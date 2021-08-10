Greta Thunberg uses Vogue interview to slam fast fashion

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the fashion industry for its “huge” contribution to climate change in an interview with Vogue.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg used her interview with Vogue to slam the fashion industry for its “huge” contribution to climate change and said brands need to take responsibility for the impact their products have on the environment.

Greta, 18, took to Twitter to accuse some companies of “greenwash” advertisement campaigns to make their clothes seem more sustainable.

Greta featured on the cover of Vogue Scandanavia’s first issue, where she told the brand that she has not bought a new item in three years and even then “it was second-hand”.

She said: “I just borrow things from people I know”.

On Sunday, August 8, Greta Tweeted a photo of the front cover, in which she is seen wearing an oversized trench coat whilst petting a horse in a forest. The Tweet condemned “fast fashion that many treat as disposables”.

The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate-and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pZirCE1uci

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 8, 2021

Fast fashion, a term used to describe quick and low-cost production clothing that is based on seasonal trends, has come under fire over the past few years for its contribution to climate change and the environment.

Greta calls for “a system change” and that this type of fashion cannot be mass-produced “sustainably as the world is shaped today”.

Her statements are backed up by The United Nations, as it said the fashion industry is “widely believed to be the second-most polluting industry in the world”.

The UN says that the industry accounts for over 20 per cent of wastewater globally and is responsible for around eight per cent of the total carbon emissions worldwide, according to BBC.

