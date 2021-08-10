Elderly man in Murcia has huge arsenal of weapons confiscated

AN elderly man in Murcia was found to have a huge collection of weapons stored in his home, which police officers have since confiscated

An elderly man in the province of Murcia has had his incredible collection of weapons confiscated by the National Police after they visited his home and discovered a huge arsenal of 26 revolvers, 11 pistols, 9 rifles, five sub-machine guns, and seven shotguns, along with seven hand grenades, and seven mortar shells.

According to the police, there were around 60 weapons in total, all apparently disabled, with the man being an avid collector of firearms throughout his life, but most of the weapons lacked the corresponding documentation issued by the Arms Service of the Guardia Civil, and had not been registered as private collectors items.

The man came to the attention of the police when neighbours raised the alarm after he was seen walking down the street with a revolver in his hand, and when the police arrived at the location, one witness allegedly told them that he had met the man in the street, and saw that he was holding the weapon, at which the man said to him, “do you think I’m going to shoot you?”, before fleeing the scene.

Officers soon identified who the man was, and located his home, where an elderly man answered the door, and responding to their questions, reportedly claimed that he had no memory of walking down the street earlier, holding the weapon. The man’s son, who was present, told the officers that his father was suffering from poor health and had been collecting weapons for most of his life, and did have a weapons licence before.

Voluntarily, both owners of the house agreed to show the weapons they had stored there, reporting how surprised they were to see a multitude of short and long weapons, stored in drawers or exposed in different rooms, but they had to explain to the father and son that the weapons were not legal, in addition to witnessing the old man’s psychophysical state.

Both expressed their willingness to collaborate with the authorities, voluntarily agreeing to allow the officers to confiscate the arsenal, in order to verify the uselessness of each of them and their legal possession, with the hand grenades and mortar shells being handled by TEDAX (Technician in Explosive Ordnance Disposal), who took charge of their storage and destruction, as reported by cadenaser.com.

