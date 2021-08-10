BBC smashes Olympic record with millions of online viewers

With more viewers seeking out live and on-demand digital content than ever before, the number of online viewing requests for this year’s Games has beaten the 74.4 million record set during the Olympic Games in Rio.

In addition to the 24/7 live and on demand online content available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, BBC One had more hours of coverage than ever before this year. In total, 36.4 million people watched Tokyo 2020 on BBC TV.

The men’s 100-metre final was the most watched event on TV with five million viewers tuning in to watch on BBC One, followed closely by the women’s 100-metre final which saw 4.5 million viewers. 3.6million watched Max Whitlock in the men’s pommel final, while 3.4 million watched Bradley Sinden take silver in the 68kg taekwondo final.

The most requested moments online were Lauren Williams in the 67kg taekwondo gold medal contest with 2.5 million requests, and Charlotte Dujardin earning her fifth Olympic medal as Team GB secured bronze in the team dressage final with 2.4 million requests.

Some 27.5 million came to the BBC Sport website for the latest news and analysis from Tokyo with 41.3 million online requests for highlights clips, while 1.7 million tuned in to 5 Live on BBC Sounds.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, said, “These Olympics have been nothing short of extraordinary and we’ve been right at the heart of the action, bringing the biggest and best moments of the Games to life for millions back in the UK.

“Delivering a record-breaking Games in the midst of a pandemic is a testament to the BBC Sport production teams in Salford as well as the power of sport in bringing people together. We’re incredibly proud to have shone a light on some of the most remarkable stories to come out of Tokyo 2020,” she added on August 9.

