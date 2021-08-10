ON Saturday August 14 there is to be an Alhaurin Golf competition for Cudeca Foundation Benalmadena.

Benjamin Kamu has organised this tournament at the Alhaurin Golf Club in memory of his mother who passed away in October last year and was cared for by Cudeca Hospice.

‘Without Cudeca’s help, my mother would not have lived her last six months with her children. Without Cudeca Hospice my mother would never have found her peace and tranquillity” commented Benjamin.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After the death of his mother, Benjamin, an haute cuisine chef, decided to dedicate his life to raising funds for gall bladder cancer studies, along with his challenge to change his career at the age of 30 and become a professional golfer, as he promised his mother, who was a very keen golfer herself.

At this charity tournament all proceeds will be donated to Cudeca Hospice.

“We don’t want a federated tournament where the most important thing is to win and lower the handicap

The most important thing on this day is to come and enjoy the company of your friends and loved ones, and I am very happy for the response of several sponsors who have donated many different prizes for the tournament” added Benjamin.

Registration for the tournament is €59 for adults, €54 for juniors and €35 for Alhaurin Golf members.

Registration email: [email protected] phone: 674 482 777 – 628 583 169 and registrations must be made by Friday August 13.

Thank you for reading ‘Alhaurin Golf competition for Cudeca Foundation Benalmadena’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.