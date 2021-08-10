Airport duty-free booze market expected to grow to €8.86 billion by 2027

Boozy travellers are expected to grow the global duty-free airport alcohol market by €8.86 billion by 2027.

The global airport duty-free liquor market size was valued at €7.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow by 22.22 per cent to reach €8.86 billion by 2027, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Airport duty-free liquor refers to the liquor available at airport and is exempted from payment of national taxes, duties, and other certain local taxes. The airport duty-free liquor is purchased by the travellers, travelling from one country to another through flight. The rules and regulations on airport duty-free liquor differ from one country to another. Singapore has strict government rules on the purchase of duty-free liquor whereas India allows the passenger to purchase two to three litres of alcohol from airport duty-free shops.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The growth of the global airport duty-free liquor is majorly driven by development of the travel and tourism industry. The rise in tourism promotion, increase in number of passengers and frequent fliers, and others, are expected to fuel the growth of the airport liquor market, the ResearchAndMarkets.com report released on August 9 said.

Also, increase in disposable income of individuals, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific, is anticipated to witness high growth, driving the overall growth of the market However, stringent government rules, especially for airport retailing, are expected to hamper the market growth. This is due the strict baggage rules for air travel passengers that limit the baggage capacity or charge extra for excess baggage, the report said.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the growth of the airport liquor market. People are restricted to stay at their homes to stop the spread of the diseases. Governments have been forced to introduce and maintain social and mobility restrictions in an attempt to control spread of the disease. In this context, the shops of airport duty-free liquor have been closed. As the travel retail sector market is temporarily on hold, airport duty-free liquor has experienced crucial sales channel cut-off. Many international flights have been cancelled during the lockdown period, which is expected to halt growth of the airport duty-free liquor market, the report added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.