Brit homeowner in Spain buzzing over surprise guest

A BRITISH homeowner in Spain was astonished to come back to his property after 18 months away to find an enormous bees´ nest had attached to one of his windows.

Geoff Whitton contacted the Euro Weekly News after making the discovery and said he has now called in an expert to handle the mammoth nest.

Mr Whitton said: “We have a villa in Moraira Spain, and due to Covid, have been unable to visit for 18 months.”

He said that when he arrived back at his home he found a large nest attached to the outside of a window.

Mr Whitton has now contacted a beekeeper experienced in handling the insects for information on what to do with them.

