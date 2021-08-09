TV company picks Spain for new studios

A TELEVISION company has picked Spain for its new studios.

Wanda-Halcyon Television has announced a deal with regional movie studios for their exclusive use Spain, including in Malaga and Valencia.

The company also revealed plans to open a further studio in Almeria.

Wanda-Halcyon Television will be located for 12 months at the Figurarte Studio in Molina, Malaga and Pasarela Studios in Valencia.

Susan Handler, Managing Director of Wanda-Halcyon Television said the company Wanda was excited to start filming various productions in September such as “Marked-The Unforgiven,” “Smoking Gun-A Murder Mystery” at the studios.

Ms Handler also said that the company would be opening a production office in Malaga and expects to rent a studio in Almeria to service an existing production.

Wanda Halcyon has been actively hiring some of the top entertainment executives in Spain to round out the management team and has hired more than 100 employees over the past two months.

The company was originally founded by Pat Andrew, Sutish Sharma, Scottie Frank and Prometheus Venture Capital.

Wanda-Halcyon Television will now be filming in Spain after opening the offices in Valencia and in Malaga.

The news comes as Marbella gears up to host its 16th film festival later this year, with the attraction now a fixture on the Spain´s cultural calendar.

The Marbella International Film Festival has previously hosted films from across the world on the Costa del Sol.

