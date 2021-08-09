AUGUST 7 saw the start of the Pere Tarrés Foundation Mallorca 2021 scholarship camps with 40 children aged from six to 16 taking part.

Founded in Barcelona 60 years ago, the Pere Tarrés Foundation, is a non-profit organisation for education and social action founded to promote the leisure education of youngsters coming from difficult social backgrounds.

This camp is due to last just a week and is being held in the Binicanella suburb of Bunyola where the organisation has its own property and during their stay, those attending will take part in a selection of sports activities, games and educational excursions.

The Pere Tarrés Foundation is supported by the Balearic Government and receives funds from various charitable foundations such as La Caixa Foundation.

It is anticipated that around 5,000 young people from Catalonia and Mallorca will be able to take advantage of these regular summer breaks during 2021.