MONDAY, August 9, 2021, will record Spain’s most expensive 24 hours of electricity in history, and it is expected to go even higher

This Monday, August 9, at 9pm in the evening, the highest price for electricity ever seen in Spain will be recorded, at a cost of €114 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), and the bad news is that this record will only last one day before being broken again, as the designated electricity market operator (OMIE) has indicated that two new historical peaks will be achieved tomorrow, Tuesday 10, firstly at 8am in the morning, and then again later in the evening between 8pm and 9pm, when the cost could reach €120/MWh, meaning they are Spain’s most expensive prices ever.

Broken down into daily averages, the regulator estimates that the price of electricity in the wholesale market on Monday should work out at €106/MWh, and on Tuesday, possibly increasing to €106.74/MWh, with Tuesday’s cost breaking the new record set today, Monday.

In comparison with the same period in 2020, the second Tuesday in August was the 11th, and the increase is 188 per cent, that is, the price of this Tuesday will almost triple the one registered exactly one year ago, when it was limited to €38.88/MWh, with this new all-time-high corresponding to Spain’s current heatwave with temperatures reaching a reported 46 degrees in some places, as air conditioning gets turned up to maximum, not only in private homes, but in businesses as well.

This is something that will, of course, be reflected in the electricity bills received at the end of summer, despite the Government’s efforts to keep prices down, having already cut some taxes on the electricity bill, while formulating a project to end the “profits that have fallen from the sky” of the electricity companies, but experts say they believe that the effect is being limited, and that it will not be immediate.
According to data from Facua-Consumidores en Accion, in July, electricity prices were already on average, 36.2 per cent higher than July 2020, standing at €85.34/MWh, with the price of gas, and the CO² emission rights being blamed for the sharp increases.

Specifically, emission rights have become more expensive, exceeding €54 per ton at the beginning of August, when at the beginning of the year they were trading around €33, while the price of natural gas has already risen to €41.7/MWh, according to Mibgas data, as reported by elespanol.com.


