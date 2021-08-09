Spain has double-vaccinated more than 60 per cent of the population

According to the latest figures, more than 60 per cent of Spain’s population has now been double-vaccinated



According to the latest vaccination report published by Spain’s Ministry of Health on Monday, August 9, figures relating to the autonomous communities’ vaccination campaigns reveal that 60.2 per cent of the country’s population has now been administered two doses of one of, Pfizer – BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Janssen vaccines against Covid-19.

This places Spain among the countries in Europe to have vaccinated the highest percentage of their population, with other countries also over the 60 per cent mark including Portugal, Denmark, Malta, Ireland, and Iceland.

This means that a total of 59,108,679 doses have so far been given, 566,184 of them over this last weekend, which includes 28,587,458 people with both jabs, and 33,424,529 having received at least one dose, which is equivalent to 70.2 per cent of the Spanish population.

All those over 80 years of age have been immunized since the end of May, while 98.1 per cent of citizens aged 70 to 79 have received the two shots; 92.7 per cent of those aged 60 to 69; 88.9 per cent of those aged 50 to 59; 79.4 per cent of those aged 40 to 49; 48.5 per cent of those aged 30 to 39 years; 23 per cent of those from 20 to 29; and 4.8 per cent of those between 12 and 19 years old.

Data published by Health on Monday, also reveals that the accumulated incidence nationwide in 14 days has dropped 42.08 points since Friday, to stand at 549.06 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while this Monday, August 9, the total number of people infected by Covid-19 has increased by 39,638, so that the national total of infected already rises to 4,627,770 people since the start of the pandemic, with 119 new deaths compared to last Friday’s data, as reported by cadena.ser.com.

