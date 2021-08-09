New Israeli Covid drug cures over 90% of seriously ill patients in less than five days

By
Ron Howells
-
0
New Israeli Covid drug
New Israeli Covid drug cures over 90% of seriously ill patients in less than five days. image: Pixabay

New Israeli Covid drug cures over 90% of seriously ill patients in less than five days or in some cases even less.

Some 93% of 90 seriously ill covid patients treated in several Greek hospitals with a new drug developed by a team at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center as part of the Phase II trial of the treatment were discharged in five days or less, according to a report from ABC.

The Phase II trial confirmed the results of Phase I, which was conducted in Israel last winter and saw 29 out of 30 patients in moderate to serious condition recover within days.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“The main goal of this study was to verify that the drug is safe. To this day we have not registered any significant side effect in any patient from both groups,” said Professor Nadir Arber.

The drug developed by the team is based on a molecule called CD24, a small protein that is anchored to the cell membrane that has been seen to perform many functions, including regulating the mechanism responsible for the *cytokine storm.

Arber emphasized that his treatment, called EXO-CD24, does not affect the immune system as a whole, but only attacks this specific mechanism, helping to regain its correct balance.


How does it work?

One of the main causes of clinical deterioration that leads to deaths in Covid-19 patients is the *cytokine storm in the body. This is a condition in which the immune system goes out of control and starts attacking healthy cells of the body.

As per the ‘US National library of medicines‘, ‘EXO-CD24’ drug developed by the ‘Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’ of Israel helps calm down the immune system and curb the cytokine storm.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here