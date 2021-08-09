New Israeli Covid drug cures over 90% of seriously ill patients in less than five days or in some cases even less.

Some 93% of 90 seriously ill covid patients treated in several Greek hospitals with a new drug developed by a team at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center as part of the Phase II trial of the treatment were discharged in five days or less, according to a report from ABC.

The Phase II trial confirmed the results of Phase I, which was conducted in Israel last winter and saw 29 out of 30 patients in moderate to serious condition recover within days.

“The main goal of this study was to verify that the drug is safe. To this day we have not registered any significant side effect in any patient from both groups,” said Professor Nadir Arber.

The drug developed by the team is based on a molecule called CD24, a small protein that is anchored to the cell membrane that has been seen to perform many functions, including regulating the mechanism responsible for the *cytokine storm.

Arber emphasized that his treatment, called EXO-CD24, does not affect the immune system as a whole, but only attacks this specific mechanism, helping to regain its correct balance.

How does it work?

One of the main causes of clinical deterioration that leads to deaths in Covid-19 patients is the *cytokine storm in the body. This is a condition in which the immune system goes out of control and starts attacking healthy cells of the body.

As per the ‘US National library of medicines‘, ‘EXO-CD24’ drug developed by the ‘Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’ of Israel helps calm down the immune system and curb the cytokine storm.

