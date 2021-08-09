Judge denies Britney's latest attempt to remove her father as conservator

JUDGE in Los Angeles has denied Britney Spears’ latest attempt to have her father removed as her conservator



Brenda Penny, the Los Angeles judge in Britney Spears’ ongoing case against her father, has denied her lawyer’s latest attempt to immediately remove her father, Jamie, as her conservator, according to The Sun, while also denying a request to bring the hearing forward to August from its September 29 date, after lawyers had claimed it was of “paramount concern” to the pop star.

Matthew Rosengart, the singer’s new lawyer, had filed legal documents last Thursday, August 5, allegedly requesting the September 29 hearing be moved to August 23, with Jamie objecting to this, something which the judge agreed with, reportedly saying in the court documents that the request was “denied without prejudice”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Britney’s legal team apparently said in filed documents that each day that passed with her dad as the conservator was “avoidable harm”, continuing, “Ms. Spears’ emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern. Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears’ continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears’ best interests, health, and well-being, and that his prompt removal – or, at the very least, his immediate suspension – is ‘critical’ at this juncture”.

As they added, “For a variety of legitimate, compelling reasons in the conservatee’s best interests, the time has come for Mr. Spears’s reign to end”, after her father has been accused in recent days, by Jodi – who is Britney’s personal conservator – of making allegations about his daughter’s current state of mind, urging him to “stop the attacks”.

According to People, Jodi had a heated exchange with Jamie over the telephone after he had made a claim that she had confided in him that the star was “mentally sick” and was contemplating putting her into 5150 psychiatric hold, with Jodi reportedly accusing the father’s claims of being “misrepresented and manipulated”.

Jodi allegedly also said she “at no time… expressed to Mr Spears that Ms Spears would currently qualify for such a hold”, while appealing to Jamie to give up his role as conservator, and “go back to just being Ms Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.