Johnny Depp to receive San Sebastian Film Festival’s Donostia award

Johnny Depp to receive Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival’s Donostia award.

In something which is considered a controversial decision, the film festival has decided to give the Donostia Award to actor Johnny Depp. The award is a lifetime achievement award and honours “outstanding contributions to the film world.”

The decision is somewhat controversial due to the fact that last year a judge ruled that Depp had assaulted Amber Heard, his ex-wife, on more than one occasion.

The award will be presented in September at the Kursaal Auditorium in San Sebastian. For anyone that wants to put the date in the diary the exact date that the Donostia will be awarded on is Wednesday September 22.

Depp has been called “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors,” and has appeared in a stunning variety of films throughout his acting career. Other actors honoured with this award include Viggo Mortensen, who was the honoured recipient last year. Other winners include Meryl Streep, Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas, and Glenn Close.

In other celeb news, Tyson Fury reveals newborn baby Athena is in intensive care. Fury and wife Paris are hopeful that little Athena will be able to leave ICU later today.

Paris is said to be “doing great” after having given birth on Sunday. Fans have been kept up to date as The Gypsy King took to Instagram to announce the birth of his daughter on Sunday.

Athena was born on Sunday morning but had to be rushed into ICU. On Instagram Fury wrote: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. Thanks. God is great.”

Fury has now thanked his fans on Instagram for all their support.

