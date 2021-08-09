Carabinieri in Italy are investigating after an envelope addressed to the Pope was discovered, containing three bullets



The Italian Carabinieri and the Milan Prosecutor’s Office are investigating, after an anonymous letter containing three nine-calibre bullets, and addressed to Pope Francis, was intercepted today, Monday, August 9, at a post office classification centre in the province near to Linate airport.

The letter reportedly also included a hand-written message, that made mention of the latest scandal related to Vatican financial operations, on which the Holy See has just opened a formal trial.

This threatening letter reportedly originated from France, and the addressee was written in ballpoint pen, barely legible, although it could be identified: ‘Pope-Vatican City, Piazza S. Pietro in Rome’, and immediately after officials intercepted the suspicious envelope at the Peschiera Borromeo postal sorting centre, in the province of Milan, there was a swift intervention by the Carabinieri, the Italian military police, who opened an investigation.

The Vatican press room has not yet commented on the alleged threats, as is usual in these cases, to try to minimise them, and avoid any possible copycat attempts, neither has the Vatican Gendarmerie so far assessed the information relating to the investigation, nor made any announcement about it.

According to Italian media, the investigators have identified the sender as a man already known to the Vatican gendarmes, with whom the Milan Carabinieri are working in a coordinated manner, with claims that apparently, it would not be the first time that the alleged sender had addressed a letter to the Vatican, and although the letter was sent from France, the investigators do not rule out that the culprit is currently in Italy, as reported by larazon.es.

