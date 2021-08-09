Cancer-causing chemicals spark recall of blood pressure drugs over contamination fears, but patients have been warned not stop taking their medications.

Fears that some drugs have been contaminated with a substance that could possibly increase the risk of cancer has seen certain blood pressure drugs recalled. The recall has been issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and concerns 25 batches of Irbesartan-containing medications.

Irbesartan is best known for its use as a high blood pressure treatment but it is also used to treat kidney patients as well. Only wholesalers and pharmacies have been affected by the recall and patients have been advised to keep taking their own medications.

If patients have any concerns over the drugs that they are taking then this should be taken up with a doctor, and medication should be continued in the meantime.

According to the MHRA, it is only a precautionary recall and so far no evidence has been found that the contamination has harmed any patients.

“Patient safety is at the heart of what we do,” said MHRA chief safety officer, Dr Alison Cave.”

“We’re recalling batches of certain sartan-containing products as a precautionary measure while we continue our investigation.

“It’s important that healthcare professionals check their stock to quarantine and return these batches.

“If you’ve been taking one of the affected products, continue to take your medication.

“Speak with your doctor or pharmacist before stopping any treatment, they can address any concerns and can advise you on the best course of action.”

