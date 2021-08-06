Youngsters in the UK to be offered Cash, Free Uber rides and more to encourage them to get jabbed

Youngsters in the UK are to be offered Cash, Free Uber rides, Takeaways, vouchers and Cinema tickets to encourage them to hurry and get jabbed.

Cash, Free Uber rides, Takeaways, vouchers and Cinema tickets are likely to be offered to youngsters in the UK to encourage them to hurry and get jabbed.

Uber already offers discounts for jabbed Brits, but no ministers are pushing ahead with plans to force venues like nightclubs to ask for vaccine passports to force people to get it done.

A cash incentive is also on the table too, a minister suggested earlier. Officials are still searching for new ways on how best to persuade the 2.8million young Brits who haven’t come forward for their jabs to sign up.

Speaking to the Times Radio, Universities minister Michelle Donelan said “there may be an element of government money attributed” to incentives.

“I think the biggest incentive is to protect their own health and protect the health of their friends and their loved ones, we are seeing young people every day come forward and get vaccinated, but we’ll keep everything on the table and review all options for incentivising everybody to get the vaccine.”


She added the public should welcome any kind of initiative which helps more people come forward to get their life-saving vaccines.

Ministers have yet to reveal any details of any scheme for cash, or how Brits might be able to get their hands on it yet but an announcement is expected soon.

 


