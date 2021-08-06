Women Against State Pension Inequality WASPI urging women to write to MP to complain about UK pensions.

This follows the findings by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) that the Government had failed to give women adequate notice concerning the fact that their pensionable age would jump from 60 to 65 or higher.

Commenting on the July 20 review, WASPI’s Chair, Angela Madden said “Today’s findings reinforce what we, unfortunately, knew all along; that the DWP failed to adequately inform 3.8 million 1950s born women that their State Pension age would be increasing.

“The DWP’s own research showed that women were not sufficiently aware of the changes, yet they failed to act. This inaction had devastating and life-altering impacts on women across the country.

“These women have been waiting for many years for compensation. We cannot wait any longer. We are calling on the Government to agree fair and adequate compensation for WASPI women rather than allow what has become a vicious cycle of Government in-action to continue.”

If you are affected by this, live in Spain but are still on the UK electoral list (currently anyone who has been out of the UK for less than 15 years will have been eligible), visit www.waspi.org to view a proposed letter template.

