Sounding like something out of a Stephen Spielberg film, on Wednesday, August 4, in three separate incidents off the coast of Barbate, in Cadiz province, saw three boats damaged, that had to subsequently be given assistance by the Maritime Rescue services, after incidents involving killer whales, according to sources confirmed by Europe Press.

In the first incident, the Stella Maris contacted the rescue services at around 2.50pm, asking for assistance, in need of being towed ashore, reporting damage to its rudder due to a run-in with a school of killer whales, at which point the Salvamar Enif was mobilised to the location, and proceeded to tow the stricken vessel back to the port of Barbate.

Shortly after the first rescue, at around 3pm, another craft, this time the El Tazar, also requested assistance, reporting a similar incident with some killer whales, although in this case it did not need towing, and the Salvamar Arcturus rescue boat was deployed.

Both these incidents occurred around 1.5 miles off the shore by the Atlanterra urbanisation, but then, at around 6.45pm, another call came from the sailboat Le Veteran, which was located around 2.5 miles off the coast of Faro Camarinal, once again reporting a clash with killer whales which had left them without a rudder, which resulted in the Salvamar Arcturus being mobilised to tow the vessel into Barbate, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

