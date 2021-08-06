Ten years of start-up success in Andalucia with Minerva

The Minerva Programme, an accelerator promoted by the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities together with Vodafone, has promoted a total of 183 start-ups since its creation almost a decade ago.

These initiatives have already invoiced almost €11 million in 2020, 41.6 per cent more than in 2019. “This figure reflects the resilient nature of the technology companies that become part of this initiative, which have managed to grow during the first year of the pandemic,” according to the Junta de Andalucia.

The 80 per cent of companies accelerated by Minerva comes to market their products and services at the end of the program. Some 40.3 per cent of start-ups that reach the commercialisation phase have been able to sell their innovative solutions outside of Spain.

Almost half of these start-ups have sold digital services or products oriented to companies and 46.5 per cent have developed business models based on the end consumer.

The Minerva Programme is one of the most recognised business accelerators nationwide. This is confirmed in the annual report prepared by FUNCAS on the services provided by incubators and business accelerators in Spain 2021-2022, in which it classes Minerva as the “first advanced acceleration entity” in Andalucia and in second position nationally.

