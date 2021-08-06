Spain will not administer the third vaccine doses

Spain will not administer the third dose of vaccine until scientific evidence supports it says Diana Morant



Diana Morant, the new Minister of Science and Innovation during an interview with Hour 25 has assured that Spain will not consider administering the third dose of coronavirus vaccines, speaking just two hours after the news about Lionel Messi broke, she used his situation as a comparison, saying that she would like “for society to recognise the scientists of our country to the same extent as they do footballers”.

The WHO has recently suggested a third dose of the vaccine could be needed, but Ms Morant was adamant this will not happen in Spain until there is sufficient scientific evidence to prove it is necessary, but pointed out that she shares the spirit of the WHO’s message, saying, “We would have to share a global vision that everyone has to be vaccinated”.

Asked about the vaccine project led by Mariano Esteban, which was reported to have been paralysed before moving to the clinical phase, Morant reported that there are currently two Covid vaccine projects in Spain that are in the preclinical phase, and explained, “The Spanish Medicines Agency has to guarantee that the transition to the clinical phase has to be given with the greatest of guarantees”, so it has ensured the current situation is part of normality, but has not given details because “they are confidential”.

But the minister pointed out that the second most advanced project comes from the private initiative and, specifically, from the veterinary sector, with a third project, led by Luis Enjuanes, which involves something “totally new”, but is having a problem with packaging.

“We are not in a hurry. Vaccine already exists. But it is a global challenge and there is no scientific evidence that will put an end to the pandemic, or if we are going to have to vaccinate again or not. We must do it slowly but surely, but they have to be better vaccines. With greater coverage and more affordable”, she concluded, as reported by cadenaser.es.

