Primark to open its new store in Marbella this August

PRIMARK will open a new store in Marbella’s La Cañada shopping centre on August 24



The La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella, on the Costa del Sol, will soon be home to the 52nd Primark store in Spain, and the 12th in Andalucia, when the Irish company open the doors of its new store there on August 24, as announced by the company on Thursday, August 5.

Carlos Inacio, the general director of Primark in Spain and Portugal, made the announcement, and proudly proclaimed, “we are delighted to be opening our first store in Marbella on August 24. Primark is already a well-known brand in Andalucia and Malaga province, and we are very proud to offer even more great fashion at incredible prices to our customers in Marbella, and throughout the region when we open later this month”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This new store brings some hope to the residents of Marbella, as the project will create 100 new jobs in a commercial space, on two floors, occupying more than 4,000m² in total, where Primark customers will have at their disposal all of the latest chic styles for Summer, with a new range of licenced products, as well as a complete range of products that have been manufactured with sustainable, recycled and organic materials, with a view to the saving the environment.

All coronavirus protocols will be in place, to comply with the local health requirements, in a concerted effort to increase the safety and health of all Primark’s employees, and customers, with strict social distancing being implemented throughout the store, all checkouts having transparent screens, and regular cleaning taking place in all areas of the new store, as reported by surinenglish.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.