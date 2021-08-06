Partaloa standoff

PARTALOA residents are fighting a proposed 35,000-broiler chicken farm just over one kilometre north of Piedra Amarilla village.

The land involved is within 500 metres of residential houses, while a group of eight homes is in a direct line-of-sight less than 300 metres away.

The scheme is neither an extension of a traditional chicken farmer’s family business nor a traditional agricultural activity for this area.

It would be an industrial-scale operation producing 240,000 broiler chickens each year, very close to houses and producing appalling smells affecting the whole municipality.

Eighty concerned local residents who recently met at the Courtyard Bar in Piedra Amarilla unanimously agreed to set up the Eastern Partaloa Residents Association (EPRA).

“This was also recommended by our expert advisors,” Stephen Tucker explained to the Euro Weekly News.

EPRA will work closely with the town hall, representing residents of eastern Partaloa who would be most adversely affected by the project.

“We hope that residents of all nationalities will support this initiative which affects all of the municipality regardless of their country of origin,” Stephen said.

“The site would be serviced by huge amounts of heavy traffic on inadequate roads and use more than three million litres of water each year.”

A GoFundMe appeal, “Say NO to the proposed chicken farm,” has been set up to finance the campaign, submit objections or, if necessary, support EPRA’s expert advisors in taking court action if needed.

“Please donate if you can and follow us on Facebook,” Stephen said.

“And if you can help in any way, have the skills to assist, or have any helpful suggestions, please email the [email protected] address.”