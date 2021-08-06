THE Castillo del Cante de Ojen Flamenco Festival returns for its 46th year on August 7 as the town continues its return to relative normality.

Supported by the Junta de Andalucia, it will satisfy the musical tastes of all ages and is considered a benchmark in event in the world of flamenco.

The festival, will be held in the open air in the courtyard of CEIP Los Llanos and will observe strict security measures, with a reduction of capacity to 50 per cent, social distancing, intensive hygiene protocols and will start half an hour earlier at 10pm to comply with Covid regulations on public shows.

Artists taking part are Arcángel, Má José Santiago, Duquende and Rancapino Chico, together with dancers La Farruca and El Carpeta.

Tickets cost €25 and can be purchased through the website www.castillodelcante.es, in person at the town hall from 9am to 2pm and in the Plaza de Andalucia de Ojen between the 8pm. and 10pm.

There will be a taster of what is to come on August 6 with free concerts in the Plaza de Andalucia with appearances by Rubito Hijo with Luisa Chiclano at baile and Cancanilla from Malaga with dancer Macarena López.

A law is currently passing through the Junta de Andalucia to promote the dissemination and knowledge of flamenco as part of the community’s heritage.

