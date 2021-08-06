News snippets – Costa Blanca North

NEW LOOK: Calle Mallorca in Benidorm reopens after four months Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

No traffic TWO sections of Calle Mallorca between Calle Lepanto and the Avenida del Mediterraneo in Benidorm’s so-called “British Zone” have now been reopened to the public.  Completely pedestrianised, the radical overhaul took four months to complete.

Fiestas expo THE Musica, Polvora i Desmbarc (Music, Gunpowder and Landings) exhibition dedicated to Villajoyosa’s Moors and Christians celebrations has opened at Vilamuseu, where it remains until 2024. Entrance will be free throughout the month of August.  

No notice ALTHOUGH Campello’s beaches and coves are currently closed between 1am and 6pm to discourage “botellon” drinking sessions, 20 young people were fined by the Policia Local on the first night the restrictions were in place. 

Brave lad RED CROSS lifesavers located a five-year-old who disappeared from Denia’s El Raset beach at 8.45pm last week. They found him on Bovetes beach, five kilometres away where he had walked alone after leaving his family.

