News in Brief – Almeria Costa

PRELIMINARY MEETING: Adra’s Sustainable Development councillor discusses bike lane project with the contractors Photo credit: Adra town hall

Pedal power ADRA’s Sustainable Development councillor, Carmen B Lopez, held a preliminary meeting with the company contracted to construct a 5.5-kilometre bicycle lane between the town centre and outlying districts.  The bike land will promote healthy and sustainable transport, the councillor said.

Narrow escape ALMERIA province escaped the week-long curfew imposed on Andalucia municipalities with high Covid incidence rates.  Olula del Rio was close to joining eight towns in Cadiz, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga and Sevilla but cases stabilised at 975.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Energy audit ALMERIA city hall intends to pay €44,700 for an audit of 30 municipal premises to determine exactly how much energy they consume, in order to reduce their carbon footprint and assist the city’s advance as a sustainable and environmentally-friendly municipality.

Fast mover A 90,000 kilometres per hour fireball lit up the Almeria sky at 12.20am on August 5.  It was registered by Smart Project detectors at the Calar Alto Astronomy Centre whose experts said it was an Alpha-Capricornid meteor, not a Perseid.

 

 


 

