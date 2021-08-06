New concerns over withdrawal of contaminated ice cream products

NEW concerns have been raised over the need for a complete list to be published of all contaminated ice cream products that need to be withdrawn from the market



Fauca, the consumer organization in Andalucia, has reportedly accessed a new list of Nestlé ice creams, whose manufacturer, Froneri, and amid new concerns, is urging establishments to withdraw them from the market, because they contain an ingredient – E410 – that is used as a stabilizer in ice cream products, which are believed to be have been contaminated with ethylene oxide.

The list received by Facua on August 5, from Cepsa gas stations with Carrefour stores, includes batches belonging to 19 varieties of Pirulo Mikolapiz, Extreme Vanilla, Cone Extreme Tres Chocolates, Nuii Almendrado with Javanese Vanilla, Nuii Mascarpone with Scandinavian Blueberries, Nuii Coconut and Mango Bonbon from India, Chococlack Ice Cream, and Milka Bonbon.

In a statement, Fauca revealed that on July 26, it had already published a list with 46 varieties of ice cream manufactured by Froneri, from the brands Nestlé, Milka, Toblerone, Nuii, Oreo, Princesa, La Lechera, and Smarties, that were being withdrawn from the market, then subsequently, another four varieties of ice cream made by Froneri for the IFA Group (IFA Eliges brand), were added to the list, products which the association learned about through posters posted in the Andalucian chain of MAS supermarkets.

Facua has demanded that Nestlé and Froneri act with transparency and make public the complete list of affected products, although it maintains that to date they continue to limit themselves to including a notice on their website, for consumers to check whether the batch of ice cream purchased may be contaminated, but, the entity has warned that with this decision, the consumer cannot know if he has consumed a product that is being withdrawn if he has already thrown the container away.

The association has urged the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan, dependent on the Ministry of Consumer Affairs) to publish the list of contaminated ice creams, and considers it “regrettable” that it has only included links to the contents of the pages on its website from Mars and Nestlé regarding the alert.

Mars has already detailed on its website which batches are affected, with a list including ice cream boxes from M & M’s, Twix, and Snickers, while Froneri, has specified that there is “no category of product affected in its entirety, and not all products under the same batch number – which includes several ranges, some with contaminated stabilizer, and others not necessarily affected”, and so, is asking consumers to check the reference numbers in the search engine available in its website, as reported by 20minutos.es.

