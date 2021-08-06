Malaga put on Yellow alert warning for temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius

Ron Howells
Malaga put on a Yellow alert warning for temperatures that could reach up to 38 degrees Celsius today.

Aemet, the State Meteorological Agency has activated a yellow alert this Friday, August 6, for high temperatures that could reach 38 degrees Celsius in Malaga and that will be extended to other Andalucian provinces such as Almería, Córdoba, Jaén, Seville and Granada

As indicated on its website, all alerts are activated in the affected areas from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. where the maximum expected is 38 degrees in Almería, Córdoba, Jaén, Seville, and Granada and from 37 degrees in Malaga.

However, the highest temperatures are expected to be felt in the Guadalhorce Valley, where it can occasionally reach a sweltering 40 degrees, according to the AEMET.

In Seville, there is a yellow alert in the countryside due to high temperatures, as well as in the countryside of the province of Cordoba; in Jaén, the Guadalquivir valley, Morena, Cazorla, Segura and Condado; in Almería, the Almanzora valley and Los Vélez; in Granada, Guadix, Baza and the Genil basin; and in the province of Malaga, Sol and Guadalhorce.

 

 


