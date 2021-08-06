The selection process advances to increase Local Police staff in Nerja

Nerja Town Council continues to advance the selection process to increase the Local Police staff.

Nerja Town Council continues to advance in the selection process that will allow increasing the Local Police staff with three new officers. It has been announced by the Councillor for Human Resources, Angela Diaz, informing that after the holding of the first physical fitness test, the announcement of the Qualifying Court with the final results obtained by the 149 applicants has been published in the Municipal Electronic Office.

The Councillor for Human Resources detailed that “all applicants who have passed this first test are summoned on August 11, at 9am, at the IES Sierra Almijara to take the second test, knowledge.”

Angela Diaz recalls that it is mandatory to attend the second phase with ID, Driver’s License or Passport, and the Covid-19 responsible declaration.

Considering the health situation, the councillor said that the development of the test protocol has been established with hygienic-sanitary measures that must be complied with.

“Follow the instructions of the staff, wear a mask at all times, maintain social distance and use disinfectant gel, among others”, she said.

The news comes as The Councillor for Security and Transport, Francisco Arce, informs that the mobile ITV unit for mopeds will be in Nerja on August 11, on the esplanade of the market at the end of Cisne street, from 7:15am until 1:45pm, and on August 12 from 7:15am until 11:45.

Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask without a valve and respect the health measures against the coronavirus at all times.

