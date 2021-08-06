Jet2 reports massive spike in sales after UK traffic light lists update

Jet2 reports a massive spike in sales after the UK’s traffic light lists update with Spain avoiding the ‘amber watch’ list.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have reported a “sudden spike” in bookings to green and amber list destinations after the latest traffic light update from the government sparked a rush of bookings to European destinations.

The holiday giant said recent data revealed customers are actively seeking ‘assurance and value’ because package bookings with Jet2holidays surged by 300%, compared to the 250% spike across both the tour operator and airline Jet2.com combined.

After the UK transport secretary, GrantShapps made the announcement that fully vaccinated customers can now fly to over 40 quarantine-free destinations this summer, Jet 2 immediately restarted flights and holidays to all amber list destinations.

It includes holidays to sunshine spots across the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Malta, Croatia, Greece and Cyprus.

“The latest traffic light review from the UK government comes just in time for the peak summer season. We welcome a further extension of the green and amber lists, and it is positive news for both the travel industry and holidaymakers.

“It is no surprise to see a sudden spike in bookings to destinations on the green and amber lists, as we know that there is enormous demand out there from holidaymakers who cannot wait to get away.

“The extension to the green and amber lists has increased customer confidence and given them the reassurance to book that much-awaited holiday.

He added: “We hope that this is just the beginning of even sunnier times ahead, as the UK government continues to recognise the protection that our successful vaccination programme provides when it comes to opening up international travel,” said Chief executive Steve Heapy.

