Harvesting of Pedro Ximenez grapes has begun

HARVESTING of the Pedro Ximenez white variety of grapes from the Montilla Moriles area in Cordoba, including Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Moscatel has begun



Asaja Cordoba, the agricultural association, has reported the start on Thursday, August 5, of the harvest of the native variety Pedro Ximenez grapes from the Montilla Moriles area, in the province of Cordoba, which this year is predicted to be of excellent quality, although with a short harvest, with a probable yield thought to down ten percent on the previous season.

Due to the fact that the weather in spring has been mild with warm temperatures and with little rain, which has led to a good and early ripening of the grapes, the quality of the harvest is expected to be of a good quality, with the red grape harvest unfortunately expected to be down 20 per cent on the last one.

The early white varieties of grape such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Muscatel, are at the end of their harvesting period, with some Verdejo still remaining, all of which will produce the first musts with which young wines will be made.

Last year’s harvest produced 38 million kilos of white grapes, and started on a similar date, July 19, and although there are no estimates yet on prices, a source has claimed, “the health of the grapes is very good, so the quality of the harvest will also be good”, as reported by lavozdecordoba.es.

