Granada convent reports several cases of coronavirus among nuns

GRANADA convent of San Luis el Real de La Zubia has reported several cases of coronavirus among its resident nuns, during the annual International Poetry Festival



A community of Mercedarian nuns in the San Luis el Real de La Zubia convent in the metropolitan area of ​​Granada, has reported to the City Hall, several cases of coronavirus among its numbers, which has resulted in the International Poetry Festival that was being held in its gardens in El Laurel, being moved to another location, for safety reasons.

Rosa Gamero, the La Zubia Councillor for Culture, said in a press release, “Following the notice by the nuns, and in mutual agreement with them, we have decided to move the next two sessions of the festival – scheduled for August 10 and 17 – to the Parque de la Encina, as a preventive measure, and to guarantee the rest and the tranquility of the nuns”.

Thus, the remainder of this cultural event, celebrating its 18th edition this summer, will now take place in the Templete of the Parque de la Encina, with Ms Gamero explaining that in the opening session last Tuesday, August 3, which was attended by the singer-songwriter Marwan, “it was held entirely in the open-air gardens, and at no time did the nuns who have been infected have any contact with the outside world”.

Purificacion Lopez, the mayor of La Zubia, has indicated that the City Council has made all its cleaning facilities available to the Mercedaria order to disinfect the facilities of the San Luis El Real convent, whose gardens have been ceded since 2004 by the Mercedarian sisters for the organization of this event, which annually has the collaboration of the Diputacion de Granada, the Junta de Andalucia, and the University of Granada, among other local institutions, as reported by diariosur.es.

