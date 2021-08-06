French tourist fined for driving with two minors in his open car boot

FRENCH tourist fined by Mossos d’Esquadra officers in Girona after being stopped for travelling with two minors in the open boot of his car



Mossos d’Esquadra officers have fined a French driver who was traveling on the C-260 regional road, in the Girona municipality of Castello d’Empuries, after his vehicle was stopped as part of a traffic control and they discovered two minors in the open boot of the car.

The incident occurred last Tuesday, August 3, with a Mossos statement saying the French driver was spending a few days on holiday in an apartment in the small municipality of Rosas, a town with a population of around 20,000, on Catalonia’s Costa Brava region, and he had placed the two minors in the boot as all the seats inside the car were occupied by passengers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



His actions saw the French tourist fined a total of €840 for committing six traffic violations of the General Driving Regulations, including carrying two children under the age of three without the proper restraints, as well as for carrying more passengers than the car had seats, for negligent driving, and two fines for driving with the two minors in the open boot.

After receiving the fine, the driver’s passenger had to arrange to make some extra trips in order to transport the two children who were in the car without a seat, as the driver was prohibited by the Mossos officers from continuing his journey with the two children still in the boot of his car, as reported by cadenaser.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.