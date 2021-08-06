French tourist fined for driving with two minors in his open car boot

By
Chris King
-
0
French tourist fined for driving with two minors in his open car boot
French tourist fined for driving with two minors in his open car boot. image: mossos d'esquadra

FRENCH tourist fined by Mossos d’Esquadra officers in Girona after being stopped for travelling with two minors in the open boot of his car

Mossos d’Esquadra officers have fined a French driver who was traveling on the C-260 regional road, in the Girona municipality of Castello d’Empuries, after his vehicle was stopped as part of a traffic control and they discovered two minors in the open boot of the car.

The incident occurred last Tuesday, August 3, with a Mossos statement saying the French driver was spending a few days on holiday in an apartment in the small municipality of Rosas, a town with a population of around 20,000, on Catalonia’s Costa Brava region, and he had placed the two minors in the boot as all the seats inside the car were occupied by passengers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

His actions saw the French tourist fined a total of €840 for committing six traffic violations of the General Driving Regulations, including carrying two children under the age of three without the proper restraints, as well as for carrying more passengers than the car had seats, for negligent driving, and two fines for driving with the two minors in the open boot.

After receiving the fine, the driver’s passenger had to arrange to make some extra trips in order to transport the two children who were in the car without a seat, as the driver was prohibited by the Mossos officers from continuing his journey with the two children still in the boot of his car, as reported by cadenaser.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here