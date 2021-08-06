Freaky fish with human teeth takes internet by storm

A fish with a freaky set of teeth that look human has been caught in North Carolina and taken the internet by storm.

The photo of the freaky fish was shared on Facebook by Jennette’s Pier, which boasts of “world class fishing”.

The fish is a sheepshead fish, and it uses its impressive molars to munch on barnacles. It is also reportedly tasty to eat.

Nathan Martin, who caught the unusual fish, told McClatchy News, “It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line, it’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good.” he told McClatchy News.

Facebook users responded to the post in droves with one writing, “Not sure why, but he reminds me of Tom Cruise.” Another remarked the fish needed to floss.

According to the Scientific American, “Sheepshead fish are a common North American marine species that span from Cape Cod and Massachusetts through to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico to Brazil. Preferring coastal habitats around rock pilings, jetties, mangroves, reefs and piers, they can grow up to around 91 cm in length and weigh up to 9.6 kg. They have five to seven distinctive black, vertical bars running down their silvery bodies, which is why the sheepshead is also called the convict fish.”

