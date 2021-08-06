FILLING your vehicle with fuel costs around 22 per cent more than it did at this time last year according to new data



According to the latest data from the Oil Bulletin of the European Union, the cost of fuel in Spain is on the increase and reaching new highs in the first week of August, resulting in filling your vehicle’s tank going up by 21.8 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

A litre of petrol has gone up to an average of €1.416, the highest since September 2014, meaning filling a talk has gone up by 21.8 per cent since last August, while diesel averages out at €1.296 per litre, its highest price since November 2018, an increase since last August of 19.7 per cent.

Specifically, it means that filling your vehicle – with an average-sized 55-litre fuel tank – with petrol, will now cost around €77.80, which is €14 more than last August, while in the case of diesel, it works out at €69.50, an increase of around €11.5.

Before last Easter, both types of fuel had already reached their pre-Covid levels, and already, just this year so far, petrol has risen by 18 per cent a litre, and diesel by 17 per cent a litre, increase which have gone hand in hand with the recovery in the price of a barrel of oil, for which – using a reference to the Old Continent – a barrel of Brent crude oil stood at $70.6 this Thursday, August 5, while Texas was $68.6 a barrel, falls of more than two dollars compared to this week a year ago.

Sources from the Spanish Association of Petroleum Products Operators (AOP) indicated that the reason for the rise in fuel prices at the pump is, “the rise in the price of crude oil, and the international prices of petrol and diesel, due to the increase in the demand for crude oil due to the advance of vaccination”, as reported by diariodealmeria.

