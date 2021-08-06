Turismo Costa del Sol will be the official region and partner of the European Cricket Championship.

Turismo Costa del Sol will be the official region and partner of the European Cricket Championship that will take place from mid-September in Cartama.

The European Cricket Championship, which will be held from September 13 to October 8 at the Cartama Cricket Oval and in which 15 international teams will participate, consisting of 3 weeks of group stages and a week of finals.

The CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita Del Cid, said that this important event “will surely have an important impact on the destination as thousands of visitors from all over the world are expected to attend on a face-to-face and virtual level, since it is a sport with many followers, and will feature powerful and recognised national teams”.

The collaboration of Turismo Costa del Sol will last until March 2022 when the national champion clubs of 30 countries will face each other for seven weeks of cricket matches to be crowned European champions in the European Cricket League, which will also be held in Cartama.

Both events will have 50 million daily viewers, with 10 hours of television programs each day, with direct retransmission and worldwide television coverage.

With the Sport Destination brand, the Costa del Sol develops a specific segment for the tourism sector with great potential for the destination, thanks to its privileged climate, excellent connectivity and the preparation of its infrastructures for the development of any sport.

