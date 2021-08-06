Covid screenings in Nerja

The Andalucian Regional Government’s Department of Health and Families will carry out a new Covid screening service in Nerja.

The Councillor for Health, Javier Rodriguez, reports that the Andalucian Regional Government’s Department of Health and Families will carry out a new covid screening service in Nerja, a decision that has been made by the Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health Alert.

The specific date for the screenings will be announced in the next few days and the people who voluntarily submit to them will receive a notification via SMS with information of the place and time in which they will be carried out.

Rodriguez recalls that last June the first screening was carried out in the municipality, in which two infections were detected and there was a participation of 28.36 per cent, when 114 people of the 402 selected attended, according to the data provided by the Junta de Andalucia.

“It is essential to attend the appointment if you are one of those selected as it is essential for the detection and control of possible sources of contagion.”

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has detected 29 new coronavirus infections in the municipality this Thursday, August 5, with an incidence rate of 1,002.6 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

