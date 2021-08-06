THE Costa Press Club recently held its first meeting following the pandemic at the Finca Naundrup in Calahonda: a central point for members coming from both ends of the Costa del Sol.

Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson raised the issue of the integration of foreign residents in local life, leading to an interesting debate on what it takes for a foreigner to feel like a local, and conversely, how foreigners might come to be perceived as locals by their Spanish neighbours.

Nicole King, who worked in the past for an optics company, made an impassioned plea on behalf of children everywhere, entitled “Having a vision” and vowed to reveal and fight against some of the malpractices she had become aware of.

The club president contributed a talk called “Fighting the fictional beauty”, citing a newly passed law in Norway requiring influencers to label retouched photos on social media, which led to an animated debate, particularly amongst the professional photographers present at the meeting.

The open mic session was brought to a close by Anette Skou, former head of the Mijas Foreign Residents’ Department. Anette, who retired last year after 35 years of service, recalled the early days of her pioneering work in Mijas expressing her gratitude for the support of the foreign media.

