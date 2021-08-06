Compensation for ski lift operators for Covid losses

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €430 million Italian measure to compensate ski lift operators for the damages suffered due to the restrictive measures introduced by the Italian government to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the rules, the public was prohibited from using ski lifts between December 4 2020 and April 30 2021.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said, “The measures that the Italian government has had to take to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic required ski lift operators to stop their operations, resulting in considerable losses for them. This scheme will enable Italy to compensate ski lift operators for the damage suffered. We will keep working together with Member States to find the best solutions to support companies during these difficult times, in line with EU rules.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Under the scheme, ski lift operators will be entitled to compensation in the form of direct grants for part of the damages incurred between 4 December 2020 and 30 April 2021. The Italian authorities will verify that there will be no overcompensation on the basis of the net losses incurred because of the pandemic. Italy will therefore ensure that no individual beneficiary receives more in compensation than it suffered in damages and that any payment in excess of the actual damage is recovered.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.