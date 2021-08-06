Furious Brits find out mid air that Mexico has been put on red list

British holidaymakers on their way to Mexico were left furious after finding out mid-air that the country had gone onto the UK’s travel red list.

British holidaymakers on their way to Mexico were furious after finding out that from 4am on Sunday, August 8, people returning from Mexico will have to isolate in a hotel for 10 days.

The British government has been slammed for only giving three days notice of the travel change.

Paul Charles, a travel agency CEO Tweeted: “Pity poor #UK travellers in #Mexico – some 5/6,000 who have to somehow get back before hotel quarantine kicks in on Sunday. Certainly not enough seat capacity”, with the only direct flight to London from Mexico City before Sunday on sale for an unbelievable £6,878.

Travellers have told of how they found out that Mexico has gone on the red list at the last minute.

30-year-old Claire from London said: “I had access to the Wifi so I found out in mid-air.

“I just wanted to grab the tannoy and tell everyone because I could see all these families looking forward to their holiday and it was obvious they didn’t know.

“It’s crazy the lack of notice. I had no inkling Mexico was about to go on the red list.”

Another holidaymaker tweeted: “Landing in Mexico to find out it’s been added to the red list whilst I was up in the air, has got to be one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced.”

Mexico is currently in the middle of a third wave of Coronavirus and reported on Wednesday, August 4, 20,685 cases. This is the highest daily number since January.

