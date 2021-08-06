BREAKING NEWS: British Airways flight declares mid-air emergency

British Airways flight declares mid-air emergency on route to Heathrow.

A British Airways flight has declared a mid-air emergency shortly after take-off from a Scots airport. The 10.15 am flight from Edinburgh to London put out a Squawk 7700 emergency signal just minutes after taking off.

It is not yet known what has caused the emergency, however, the plane appears to be continuing on its route to London.

A Squawk 7700 announcement is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

The Heathrow-bound plane was flying over Preston when it made the worrying announcement. Flight BA1441 left Edinburgh, Scotland this morning, Friday, August 6, for a direct trip to London Heathrow Airport.

Twitter user @Gerardo4372 shared a screenshot of FlightRadar over London saying flight BA1441 “is in distress (squawking 7700)”.

Despite the concerns declared on route, the flight landed at Heathrow with a passenger claiming on social media that they were kept in the dark over the problem.

They claimed: “I was on this plane. wasn’t told anything till we landed that there was some ‘slight issues’”

