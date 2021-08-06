Aid for Alicante tourism

ALICANTE province’s tourist industry received almost €9 million in direct Generalitat aid to alleviate the effects of Covid-19.

This was more than either Valencia or Castellon province received, pointed out Herick Campos, the Valencian Community’s director general for Tourism.

Speaking in Javea, Campos revealed that the regional government had dealt with more than 1,500 Alicante applications.“We were the earliest to provide direct aid and the earliest in paying it,” the director general added.

Payouts had included €274,000 for Javea, Campos said, during a meeting to discuss tourism concerns with the local mayor, Jose Chulvi and other councillors. These inevitably included Javea’s future share of the EU’s Next Generation funds.

“The meeting was very positive,” Campos said afterwards. “The Tourism department and Javea town hall will work together to drive forward the municipality’s Sustainable Tourist Destination plan.”

The director general commented that Javea was in any case already a sustainable destination.

“This plan will shape and strengthen the municipality, promoting new accessibility, innovation and tourism intelligence projects,” he added

Following the Javea meeting, Campos went on to Alcoy where he congratulated the mayor and city hall team for obtaining official Integrated System for Spanish Tourism Quality (Sicted) status.