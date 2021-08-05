Windsurfer’s mysterious death

A WOMAN whose body was found 29 kilometres off Javea last June was identified as Algerian windsurfer Bakhta Ramdani.

Aged 69 and a windsurfer with more than 40 years’ experience, Ramdani disappeared last March from her home in Tipaza, 70 kilometres from Algiers.

Neighbours raised the alarm when she failed to return as usual after setting out, as she did most mornings, with her windsurf board.

A body washed up two weeks later on the Jijel beaches, initially believed to be Ramdani’s, was soon ruled out by Algerian police and Guardia Civil investigators have now identified her via a DNA match.

The body spotted by a fishing boat last June off the Javea coast was wearing a neoprene suit and harness but although she had clearly been swept southwards by strong currents the circumstances of Ramdani’s death remain a mystery, Guardia Civil sources said.