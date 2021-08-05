Windsurfer’s mysterious death

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Windsurfer's mysterious death
BAKHTA RAMDANI: The 68-year-old was an experienced windsurfer Photo credit: YouTube

A WOMAN whose body was found 29 kilometres off Javea last June was identified as Algerian windsurfer Bakhta Ramdani.

Aged 69 and a windsurfer with more than 40 years’ experience, Ramdani disappeared last March from her home in Tipaza, 70 kilometres from Algiers.

Neighbours raised the alarm when she failed to return as usual after setting out, as she did most mornings, with her windsurf board.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A body washed up two weeks later on the Jijel beaches, initially believed to be Ramdani’s, was soon ruled out by Algerian police and Guardia Civil investigators have now identified her via a DNA match.

The body spotted by a fishing boat last June off the Javea coast was wearing a neoprene suit and harness but although she had clearly been swept southwards by strong currents the circumstances of Ramdani’s death remain a mystery, Guardia Civil sources said.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here