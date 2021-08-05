THE Sala Group has just unveiled their latest venture, The Social by Sala in Banus, part of an ever-expanding hospitality portfolio.

It’s safe to say that the word ‘social’ is on the forefront of everybody’s mind when considering a visit to Marbella’s bustling iconic venue La Sala, situated in the heart of Puerto Banus.

That’s why the group thought it only right to ‘keep it social’ when it came to developing their latest concept, which is conveniently located just next to La Sala and this latest addition promises to be a laid-back casual space where everyone’s welcome to kick back and relax in this idyllic, chilled garden setting.

From a cheeky cocktail and DJ beats to a classic burger and game of pool, The Social by Sala is a place where we eat together, drink together and keep it social together.

‘We’ve created a venue where our customers can enjoy great food, including smaller bites from the La Sala menu whilst still being able to enjoy a sociable, chilled vibe. With its relaxed garden setting, cocktails, live sport and pool table I’m certain it’ll become a firm favourite for locals who are searching for a ‘no nonsense’ relaxing time” commented Sala Group Chairman, Ian Radford.

The Social by Sala menu showcases plenty of variety from traditional, authentic Italian pizzas to the very best of Land and Sea in addition to a Strictly Plant selection of dishes for all to taste.

The delicious ‘Bites’ section, witnesses a selection of guilty pleasures including a ‘battle of the fries,’ choose between Cheesy Chips, Dirty Chips or even Poutine. What will you pick?

Open daily from 6.30pm until late, the venue is family friendly and offers free valet parking. A live DJ will perform every Saturday and Sunday and all major live sporting events will be shown.

