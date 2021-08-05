PROSECUTORS are asking for murder charges for the four people accused of killing Samuel in La Coruña.

The prosecutors also asked for a man who allegedly stole from Samuel to be charged with theft, alongside the murder charges for the other four suspects.

According to reports, the lawyer for one the four accused over the killing has said her client did not carry out the crime.

The news comes after a judge sent the three men arrested over Samuel’s killing were sentenced straight to prison without bail.

The only one the prosecutor did to be admitted to jail is the woman arrested for allegedly cheering while attacking the young man.

Samuel was beaten in La Coruña in what it is believed to be a homophobic assault.

The 24-year-old received a serious beating, from which he did not recover, dying in the hospital after being transferred from the scene in La Coruña.

A LGBTI rights association has now got involved in the case and said Samuel was killed in a homophobic killing.

The body said it,” does not seek revenge or punishment, only to guarantee the right of all people to be able to develop and live in societies free of violence against the LGTBI community, where human rights are respected.”

