Possible shark sighting on Bournemouth beach

Shocked swimmers on Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth were asked to leave the water following sightings of a “large marine animal” that could have been a shark.

Swimmers were evacuated from the water on Boscombe Beach, Bournemouth, after sightings of a “large marine animal” that could have been a shark. Lifeguards instructed people in the water to get out of the sea while they scanned the water yesterday, August 4.

Beach-goers took to Twitter and said there had been a shark sighting.

One woman said: “Possible shark sighting at Boscombe Beach. Everyone called out of the water.”

Another visitor at the beach tweeted: “I’m on the beach at Boscombe where the RNLI have had to red flag the beach due to reported sightings of a shark.”

Witness Gemma Harris said: “The lifeguard put out a loudspeaker announcement saying ‘everyone out of the water. There is marine wildlife in the water.’

“Everybody rushed out of the water and the RNLI response was very effective.

“They checked the water for about half an hour before letting bathers back in.

“Apparently a fin was spotted. We heard one of the RNLI team say it was a shark but nothing has been confirmed.”

The RNLI said it had received reports of “significant movement” in the sea, however, lifeguards could not identify the marine animal. They asked members of the public to report any concerns to lifeguards if anything else is spotted.

BCP Council said the beach was temporarily closed as a “precautionary measure” while an inspection was carried out.

