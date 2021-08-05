Police arrest three over €130,000 Malaga robbery

OFFICERS from the National Police have arrested three people on suspicion of stealing €130,000 from a man in Malaga.

The police said the three people, aged 21, 25, and 29, stole €130,000 from the Malaga man.

The incident allegedly took place earlier this year when the man who was robbed, aged 38, his friend, aged 25, were approached by the group in the garage of their building.

The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the pair and went with them to the home of the older man.

Once inside the building, the suspects allegedly demanded money, punching the man several times until he handed over the money and several watches.

Agents of the Group of Robberies of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga took charge of the investigation and found that the agents learned that among those involved there was a third person, a woman who had recently become friends with the resident of the property and facilitated the assault.

Once the alleged perpetrators had been identified and located in Cadiz, police carried out searches of their homes, arresting a man and a woman, who allegedly assaulted the officers.

Police reportedly found €88,400 hidden in their home and the pair were arrested on suspicion of robbery and of assaulting police.

Another man was later arrested, with officers finding €30,000 in his property.

The case has been handed over to the Court of Instruction number 4 of Malaga, and the suspects have been placed in prison following the crime on the Costa del Sol.