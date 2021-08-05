Nerja recruits new Local Police officers

NERJA Council has announced it is recruiting three new Local Police officers.

The council said the it is recruiting the Local Police officers to increase the numbers in Nerja.

The selection process to find the new recruits has seen the applicants carry out various exams.

The news comes after Nerja Council earlier this year announced two new police officers have joined the Local Police.

The council said the recruits started “after the completion of the selection process for internal promotion.”

It added: “The officers must now pass the training course at the Linares Public Safety School (ESPLI), lasting two months, to proceed with their final appointment.”

Councillor for Security and Transportation, Francisco Arce, said the officers had been taken on following a recruitment process looking at their final qualifications.

I have welcomed the new recruits, “since with these two new additions, there will be five officers who will be part of the Nerja Local Police staff, which will result in a better service and greater security for our residents.”

He added: “We continue in this way with the municipal government’s commitment to improving our Local Police staff.”

