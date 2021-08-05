Neater Heater want “Squirrels” as customers

Richard and Tony from NEATER HEATER are urging all our readers to start preparing for next winter now.

“We really want people to imitate SQUIRRELS” said Tony. “As we know; all the other woodland creatures just laze about in the summer, relaxing. So when the winter comes they have to furiously compete with each other for the scraps left over or hide-away and hibernate, waiting for next summer.

But not the squirrels! Squirrels plan for the winter by hoarding nuts, berries and seeds in the summer, so when winter comes they are well prepared for it, and are able to enjoy themselves on those nice bright winter days when the sun does come out. They are obviously the wisest creatures in the wood. And that is what we want our customers to be.”

“What Tony is trying to say” interjected Richard, “is that when winter finally arrives in Spain, northern Europe has been cold for months. This means that Chilly Czechs, Frozen Fins and Shivering Swedes have been stripping the shelves for months.

Every year we have panicking customers calling us in December, desperate to have heaters supplied and fitted by Christmas. Frequently these customers have to compromise on their choice, or be put at the back of a long queue.

Every year we think to ourselves – ‘It’s a shame you didn’t order them in the summer when we had loads of them in stock and, equally as important, the time to process the orders’.”

NEATER HEATER is the sole Spanish distributor for BEHA, ADAX, and VIGO convector heaters. We currently have more stock than ever before at various locations, just waiting for the ‘squirrels’. Please feel free to call us on 634 312 171 for more information, or visit our web site www.neaterheater.es, or email [email protected].

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: COSTA BLANCA NORTH

MORAIRA: S&W, The Tool Bar. Tel. 965 745 805

ALTEA: Leo’s Superstore. Tel. 965 844 848

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: COSTA BLANCA SOUTH

BENIJOFAR: Vincent Real Estate. Tel. 966 712 440

BLUE LAGOON: The Electrical Shop (Euronics). Tel. 966 188 170

SOUTH TORREVIEJA: For home inspections call Edmund. Tel. 693 594 270

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: ALMERIA

ANTAS: Lifestyle Enclosures. Tel. 950 459 060

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: COSTA DEL SOL

CALAHONDA: The bed Warehouse Spain. Tel. 634 187 700

NEATER HEATER: BALEARICS

